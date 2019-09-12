Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week

KINGMAN – The Lewis Kingman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Mohave Conference Room, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.

Saturday’s meeting will be a celebration of Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23. Kingman Mayor Jen Miles will present a Constitution Week Proclamation. The Constitution was signed Sept. 17, 1787.

During last year’s Constitution Week, Kathryn Andrews of DAR said the nonprofit organization is nonpolitical, nonreligious and supports historic preservation, education and patriotism. Daughters of the American Revolution are able to trace their lineages back to ancestors who served in the American Revolution.

“It is a reminder of how our country started and what the founding was based upon,” Andrews said of observing Constitution Week. Fellow member Jamie Mickalowski added: “It’s about the most important document in U.S. history.”

For more information on the meeting or the DAR contact 928-263-0335.