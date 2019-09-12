OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Sept. 13
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Friend wants to be ready when man asks for help

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: I’m watching the slow-motion destruction of a childhood friend on Facebook. There is substance abuse, infidelity, divorce, the whole lot. It hurts.

He recently admitted that he has struggled with depression for years, but insists he isn’t interested in seeing a doctor or a counselor. It sounds like he’s been burned in the past. I know I can’t do anything until he asks for help, but I intend to be there when he does. What resources are available for someone who is clinically depressed and self-medicating? – Trying to Help in the West

Dear Trying: Support groups for people who are depressed and/or have emotional issues exist. But to join one, the person must admit there is a problem and help is needed. Because your friend is resistant to the idea of professional help, you might suggest a group called Emotions Anonymous. It was started in 1971, and its mission is to help people who are experiencing emotional difficulties. It offers chat, Skype and phone meetings as well as in-person groups. If you would like more information, you can find it at emotionsanonymous.org.

Dear Abby: I have been dating this woman for a few years. We aren’t in a committed relationship, but she wants me exclusively to herself. She’s a very jealous type, and a comment she made took me over the edge.

She told me that my late wife’s picture should only be displayed in my children’s room, and that I’m still holding onto her, which is preventing me from moving forward with any woman. I will never remove any pictures of my children’s mother out of respect not only for my departed loved one but for my children as well. What do you think of this? – Respectful in Texas

Dear Respectful: If you keep a photo of your late wife next to your bed, I can see how it might bother someone you have been dating for a few years – particularly if you haven’t made a commitment to her. That said, if displaying a picture of your wife in a public room of your home is so threatening to this woman that she would make the kind of scene you describe, it may be time to replace her with someone who is less easily threatened.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Ex-friend cast out of social circle dreams of vengeance
Dear Abby | Son-in-law’s old tablet reveals surprising secret
Dear Abby | Obsession with politics turns friendship into one-way street
Dear Abby | Man is embarrassed when wife asks people their age
Dear Abby: Girl sees red flags in her online friendship overseas

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News