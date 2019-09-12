OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 13
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Horoscopes | Sept. 13, 2019

Originally Published: September 12, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Birthdays: Lili Reinhart, 23; Ben Savage, 39; Jean Smart, 68; Jacqueline Bisset, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expand your mind. Being aware of what’s available and how you can use your skills to fit into a unique position will lead to your success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Concentrate on the essential details that can make a difference in the outcome of a situation that involves joint expenses. Progress depends on reliability.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use caution when dealing with groups or organizations that are set in their ways. Pick what fits your budget and lifestyle, and works well with what you want to accomplish.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Nothing will happen if you don’t take the initiative. Believe in your ability to turn an idea into something spectacular.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Go on a hunt for information, alternative options and people who can provide the skills you need to achieve your objective. Choose quality over quantity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in what’s going on around you. Discover what’s available and how best to enhance your lifestyle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look over your medical, financial or legal documents to make sure everything is updated. Avoid overspending on items you don’t need or letting an oversight on your part turn into a costly mistake.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Participation is in your best interest. A partnership will undergo a positive change that will give you something to think about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Know what and who you are up against before you get involved in something that could quickly get out of control. Move forward alone, and oversee every detail that can influence your position, reputation and financial standing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Send out a message to those you want to work alongside. Offering a suggestion will spark all sorts of input that can help you bring about positive change to the way you live.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make decisions that will encourage personal growth and the chance to use your skills diversely. Follow your heart, not someone else’s dream.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Express your likes and dislikes, and offer a plan that will improve your relationship with the people you live and work alongside. Facts and figures will attract participants.

