Mohave County Fair ribbon-cutting
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 12:48 p.m.
The Mohave County Fair has officially opened. The opening ceremony consisted of various elected officials including Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli. Holding the ribbon cutting scissors is Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods. The Kingman Fire Pipes and Drums played during the ceremony. The ceremony was during the morning on Thursday, Sept. 12.
