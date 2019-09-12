OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 12
Prep Cross Country: Vols, Lady Vols finish 2nd at Lee Williams Multi

Lee Williams junior Cade Cantrell, left, took third Wednesday, while teammate Hunter Serrano was fourth at the Lee Williams Multi. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 2:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – All three area high schools were ready to run in the first local meet of the season Wednesday at Lee Williams High School.

The Vols and Bulldogs finished second and third, respectively, while the Lady Vols and Lady Bulldogs finished in the exact same spots in the girls race.

Cade Cantrell led the way for the Vols with a third-place finish at 19:26, while teammate Hunter Serrano followed in fourth (19:30) and Cole Ingrassi took 10th at 20:08.

Christian Yazzie was the top Kingman finisher in seventh (19:55), while Xavier Rodriguez was 18th for the Bulldogs. Kingman Academy’s Tyler Davison led the Tigers in 45th.

Kingman High's Christian Yazzie ran a 19:55 for seventh Wednesday at the Lee Williams Multi. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Meanwhile, Lady Vols freshman Katalina Robinson was the top local finisher in fourth (24:19). She was challenged, however, by Academy’s Sara Bredenkamp who took fifth at 25:09.

Elizabeth Strong notched a top-10 finish for the Lady Vols as she ran a 25:21 for seventh and Rachel Strong took 10th at 26:04.90.

Kingman’s Lily Smith was 12th (26:32), while teammate Tatum Rader took 19th and Academy’s Kaelene Alleman finished in 20th.

Lee Williams is back in action Saturday at the Ray Wherley Invite, while Kingman travels to the Parker Multi Wednesday.

