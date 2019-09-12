OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 13
Rants and Raves | Sept. 13, 2019

Cropped photo of FBI Director James Comey addressing members of the media during a press briefing held June 13, 2016 at FBI Headquarters regarding the recent mass shooting at nightclub in Orlando, Florida. (FBI photo)

Originally Published: September 12, 2019 7:29 p.m.

To Call Comey a Clown Would Offend Carnival Community – Rep. Gosar nailed it. A reading of the scathing Comey report makes you wonder how Comey can ask for an apology. This report stood alone for a reason. Comey’s lying to the FISA court comes next; probably includes jail time.

Arizona Calls on Court to Overturn DACA – Hey lefties, we don’t go by “widely popular,” we go by laws. Obama broke the law, creating DACA by executive order. He never caught on about our laws. Texas spends $250 million on DACA recipients? Taxpayer money. That’s outrageous.

Encroachment permit – Having a silo downtown would make Kingman look more like a hick town. The ugly Rickety Cricket building didn’t add one thing to our city. City should not allow the silo.

Who Won, and Who Lost, World War II – I so appreciate KDM purchasing columns from Pat Buchanan. He, like Newt Gingrich, continues to write, academically, about U.S. history (Buchanan 20th century, Gingrich 19th) from a U.S. patriot’s perspective, not a neo-Nazi, SJW, or socialist perspective. Keep this going!

Arizona Corporation Commission examines utility’s election spending – With this and the Corporation Commission telling them the procedure for shutting off power – good or bad – I think we are getting precariously close to emulating Canada’s socialistic model of “government-owned” utilities.

Too Old To Be POTUS? – Trump jets the world (no jet lag); sleeps little, lives under 24/7 Democratic hatred and lies. Still smiling, still going because his goal is to restore his country to greatness, helping everyone. Biden exhibits daily gaffes, senility – never mentions goals.

Kerpin: Trump should end tax Pelosi once wanted to kill – Kerpin thinks we need to give millionaires and billionaires another tax break because they will be so grateful they will do something great for the working class? Believe that, and I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you!

Buchanan: Who won and who lost WW II – Pat doesn’t think the Russians are good guys; too bad Donald Trump did not get the memo! The Russian government is as ambitious and ruthless now as it was then! Wake up call, please!

Hunting – I will never understand the “thrill” of killing an animal for sport. Each and every time I see a photo in the Miner of some proud hunter smiling over an animal he has killed, it just gets more disgusting!

Contact
News