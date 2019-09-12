Sami’s Walk for Suicide Awareness and Mental Illness Support set for Sept. 27

At 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Metcalfe Park, Michele Conley, mother of suicide victim Sami Voytilla, will hold Sami’s Walk for Suicide Awareness and Mental Illness Support.

The event will feature children’s games, food, practice drills, and discussion about suicide and mental health. People can share their stories or the stories of loved ones, and will be afforded the opportunity to have the names of loved ones lost to suicide read aloud.

The walk is open to everyone, not just those who knew Sami.

“If someone has lost someone to suicide and they want to join us and hear us say that person’s name, I would love that,” Conley said. “Because it’s so hard when your person dies and they’re not a part of conversation anymore, and you just want to hear their name.”

