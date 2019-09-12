Sami’s Walk for Suicide Awareness and Mental Illness Support set for Sept. 27
At 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Metcalfe Park, Michele Conley, mother of suicide victim Sami Voytilla, will hold Sami’s Walk for Suicide Awareness and Mental Illness Support.
The event will feature children’s games, food, practice drills, and discussion about suicide and mental health. People can share their stories or the stories of loved ones, and will be afforded the opportunity to have the names of loved ones lost to suicide read aloud.
The walk is open to everyone, not just those who knew Sami.
“If someone has lost someone to suicide and they want to join us and hear us say that person’s name, I would love that,” Conley said. “Because it’s so hard when your person dies and they’re not a part of conversation anymore, and you just want to hear their name.”
Related Stories
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
- Speed, inattentiveness factors in Thursday’s Coyote Pass crash
- Obituary
- UPDATE: First responder injured, transported to Las Vegas
- Not picking up shotgun shells can be costly
- Licenses and Permits
- Counting down the hours to the Mohave County Fair
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- MOHAVE 911
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: