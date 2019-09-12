OFFERS
Sami’s Walk for Suicide Awareness and Mental Illness Support set for Sept. 27

Sami Voytilla, described by her mother as a “bucket of sunshine,” was 26 years old when she took her life. (Photo courtesy of Michele Conley)

Originally Published: September 12, 2019 7:26 p.m.

Michele Conley, whose daughter Sami took her own life in January 2018, speaks to how she believes the stigma surrounding mental health may have deterred her daughter from seeking help. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

At 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Metcalfe Park, Michele Conley, mother of suicide victim Sami Voytilla, will hold Sami’s Walk for Suicide Awareness and Mental Illness Support.

The event will feature children’s games, food, practice drills, and discussion about suicide and mental health. People can share their stories or the stories of loved ones, and will be afforded the opportunity to have the names of loved ones lost to suicide read aloud.

The walk is open to everyone, not just those who knew Sami.

“If someone has lost someone to suicide and they want to join us and hear us say that person’s name, I would love that,” Conley said. “Because it’s so hard when your person dies and they’re not a part of conversation anymore, and you just want to hear their name.”

Metcalfe Park

