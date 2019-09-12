September at the Bowl Car Show set for Sunday
Attention car and bowling buffs. The Route 66 Cruisers’ September at the Bowl Car Show is slated for Sunday, Sept. 15 at Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road.
The free classic and custom car show will be held from 2-6 p.m. Registration for entrants starts at 2:30 p.m., and the entry fee is $15.
Participants choice trophies will be awarded, and a DJ will provide music.
The event is a fundraiser for the 2019 Halloween Bash. For more more information call 928-715-1869 or 724-992-4302, or email gacker1@frontier.com or hackberry_az@yahoo.com.
Information provided by Route 66 Cruisers
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
- Speed, inattentiveness factors in Thursday’s Coyote Pass crash
- Obituary
- UPDATE: First responder injured, transported to Las Vegas
- Not picking up shotgun shells can be costly
- Licenses and Permits
- Counting down the hours to the Mohave County Fair
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- MOHAVE 911
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: