September at the Bowl Car Show set for Sunday

Attention car and bowling buffs. The Route 66 Cruisers’ September at the Bowl Car Show is slated for Sunday, Sept. 15 at Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road.

The free classic and custom car show will be held from 2-6 p.m. Registration for entrants starts at 2:30 p.m., and the entry fee is $15.

Participants choice trophies will be awarded, and a DJ will provide music.

The event is a fundraiser for the 2019 Halloween Bash. For more more information call 928-715-1869 or 724-992-4302, or email gacker1@frontier.com or hackberry_az@yahoo.com.

Information provided by Route 66 Cruisers