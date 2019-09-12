WACOG hosts fall-prevention class
KINGMAN – Western Arizona Council of Governments will host a fall-prevention class for Fall Prevention Awareness Day Monday, Sept. 23.
The class is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at the Kingman Community Center, 3345 Harrison St. The event will have fall risk assessments, blood pressure screenings and medication check-ups.
Mayor Jen Miles signed a proclamation designating Sept. 23 as Fall Prevention Awareness Day and September as Fall Prevention Month.
According to the proclamation, about 22% of Kingman residents are age 65 and older. People in that age range are most likely to fall and suffer a serious injury.
The class will provide fall-prevention information and tactics. There will be light refreshments and a drawing.
For more information call Melinda Kemp at 928-377-4962.
Information provided by Western Arizona Council of Governments
