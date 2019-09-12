OFFERS
WACOG hosts fall-prevention class

Falling is one of the most serious risks faced by senior citizens. (Photo by Micheile Henderson on Unsplash)

Falling is one of the most serious risks faced by senior citizens. (Photo by Micheile Henderson on Unsplash)

Originally Published: September 12, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Western Arizona Council of Governments will host a fall-prevention class for Fall Prevention Awareness Day Monday, Sept. 23.

The class is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at the Kingman Community Center, 3345 Harrison St. The event will have fall risk assessments, blood pressure screenings and medication check-ups.

Mayor Jen Miles signed a proclamation designating Sept. 23 as Fall Prevention Awareness Day and September as Fall Prevention Month.

According to the proclamation, about 22% of Kingman residents are age 65 and older. People in that age range are most likely to fall and suffer a serious injury.

The class will provide fall-prevention information and tactics. There will be light refreshments and a drawing.

For more information call Melinda Kemp at 928-377-4962.

Information provided by Western Arizona Council of Governments

