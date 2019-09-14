OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 15
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2 arrested in racist attack on black student at U of Arizona

The University of Arizona campus in Tucson is shown. (University of Arizona photo)

The University of Arizona campus in Tucson is shown. (University of Arizona photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 7:18 p.m.

TUCSON (AP) – Several dozen students at the University of Arizona on Friday protested campus police handling of a physical and racist attack on a black student this week.

The protests took place less than an hour after the university announced that the two assailants, who are white, had been arrested and faced a misdemeanor count of assault.

The students, who haven't been identified, are white and had initially been directed to a social justice diversion training program instead of facing charges in the Tuesday attack, according to the protesters.

University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said in a statement Thursday that he was angered and disappointed by the incident.

"We need to come together and let people know, without qualification, that intolerance and discrimination have no home here. Unless we have a safe environment, free from violence, discrimination and hate, students will not be free to learn and pursue their dreams," Robbins said.

A police report released by the university's police department said officers were called to the front of the Arbol de la Vida residence hall about 11:24 p.m. Tuesday on a report that people were fighting.

The African American student told officers that two young white men called him the n-word slur and punched him in the head, the report says. The student suffered minor scrapes to his knuckles, right elbow and knee, according to the report.

The report says the officers, after talking to witnesses, found the men, who are students, who they suspect attacked the black student.

The officers said the men appeared intoxicated, according to the report. One of the men said he was trying to get his friend to stop fighting the African American student.

The men said they couldn't recall much more of what happened, the report said.

The student said he did not want to press charges against the attackers, according to the report.

This marks the second high-profile case involving a clash between students and campus police.

In April, the school came under pressure after police filed misdemeanor charges against three students involved in an on-campus protest of U.S. Border Patrol agents who were giving a presentation.

The case garnered national attention after the union that represents agents expressed anger about the students' conduct. The students were seen on video taunting two agents who had been asked to give a presentation to a criminal justice club on campus. They were then charged with misdemeanors, but the case was dismissed at the request of Pima County prosecutors and after several protests by fellow students and faculty.

At the protest on Friday, students were marching through campus chanting, "What do we want? Justice? When do we want it? Now."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Briefs | University of Arizona investigates protest of Border Patrol
Column | Fake hate crimes, false narratives
4 men arrested in connection with violent Virginia rally
4 men arrested in connection with violent Virginia rally
Column | Media Reports on Antifa … Finally

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News