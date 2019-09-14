Café to celebrate Oktoberfest
KINGMAN – Those with a craving for sauerkraut and schnitzel are in luck. The family-owned Westside Lilo’s Café will host the eighth annual Oktoberfest on Historic Route 66 in Seligman Saturday, Sept. 21.
The event runs from 4 p.m. to midnight at 22855 West Route 66, Seligman. Beer from Germany, schnitzel, sausages pretzels, sauerkraut and red cabbage will be available.
The Masskrugstemmen, a competition to see who can hold a one-liter German mug of beer for the longest time, will also take place. Men and women can participate. Prizes will be awarded for competitions including pretzel-eating, chicken dance and most-authentic dress.
Die Echten Waldbuam, a German band, will perform.
Information provided by Westside Lilo’s Café
