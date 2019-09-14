OFFERS
Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his celebrity friends arrive at the Cedar Ranch 20 miles north of Kingman. (Photo courtesy of Rafter S Cattle Company)

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his celebrity friends arrive at the Cedar Ranch 20 miles north of Kingman. (Photo courtesy of Rafter S Cattle Company)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – It started with a phone call. Emmett Sturgil of Rafter S Cattle Company was asked if he wanted to do a TV show. He first said: “Who’s Gordon Ramsay?” Next he said: “No, we don’t want to do that.”

Fortunately, the conversation was overheard by Sturgil’s wife, Lori Sturgil, who had heard of the celebrity chef known for his television shows. She interceded.

“Absolutely,” she said. We want to do the show.”

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Ramsay, joined by Italian celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo and his French counterpart Fred Sirieix, arrived with the camera crew at Cedar Ranch, 20 miles north of Kingman.

They met with local ranchers and spent the day riding horses, learning how to rope. And they feasted on Arizona-raised beef as part of their TV series “Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip.”

During the ride out to the cattle, the Sturgils told the celebrities about ranch life, raising cattle in the West, the forage the desert range offers, and the nutritional value and protein content in the vegetation. They also discussed the secrets to producing high-quality beef.

After the feast prepared by local rancher Becky Gross from Golden Valley, local cowboys gave Ramsay a few lessons on riding and roping.

Then the chefs departed with a group of bikers.

The episode will air in October in the United Kingdom, but not until next year in the U.S.

Contact
