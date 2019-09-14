Horoscopes | Sept. 15, 2019
Birthdays: Prince Harry, 35; Tom Hardy, 42; Tommy Lee Jones, 73; Oliver Stone, 73.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A break is encouraged. Expand your interests and friendships; it will lead to new ideas and plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let someone ruin your day. Learn as you go, gain experience and press on to ensure you make the most of your time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Know the routine, and get things done before someone complains. The more time you have to focus on your needs, the better equipped you will be to head in a direction that excites you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Aggressive behavior won’t help you get your way. Getting along will be the route to personal victory.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A day trip, seminar or retreat will open your mind to a host of new ideas that can shape how you move forward intellectually, romantically or financially. Associate with people who share your vision.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Congregate with people who share your goals, beliefs and objectives. Avoid making emotional decisions and impulsive purchases.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spending time with a friend or relative who infringes on your privacy or monopolizes your time should be limited. Take care of responsibilities, and move on to something you enjoy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): All talk and no action will lead to a lack of self-respect. Call on individuals who owe you a favor to pitch in and help.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Distance yourself from individuals who tempt you with expensive or indulgent pastimes. Personal improvement and romance are encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional incident can be debilitating if not appropriately handled. Walk away from manipulative individuals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your skills, knowledge and experience to bring in extra cash. A partnership with someone interesting looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to a budget, be honest about the way you feel and address issues that you think need to be adjusted. What you do for others will determine what you get in return.
