Jim Barone and the Olde School Band praise God, country and President Donald Trump

Jim Barone sits with his family. His new song, “God, Trump and Country” by Jim Barone and the Olde School Band can be heard on YouTube. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 7:27 p.m.

The project is so new that it doesn’t have a website yet, but the song “God, Trump and Country” by James Barone and the Olde School Band of Kingman is already available on YouTube.

With lyrics declaring love for the country’s leader and his policies, Barone plans to play at political rallies, supporting U.S. President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates. He is also considering a run for Mayor of Kingman in 2020.

“He is a warrior for the right, fighting deep state day and night,” the new Trump song starts, with video showing Barone singing and playing guitar accompanied by Frank Amico on bass, Jerry Bower on drums, Terry Chaffin on keyboards and Barone’s relatives, Michael and Kimberly Chaffin, who traveled from Tucson to be part of the recording. All five wear Trump 2020 campaign T-shirts, swinging to a sweet old country tune full of “stars and stripes” and “red, white, and blue” references.

For the past 25 years, Barone has played Christian music in churches. His interest in politics is relatively new and was triggered by Trump.

“I have already wrote three songs for the president,” he said. “I’m fed up with how things are going. I’m very conservative. I don’t like the direction the country has been going.”

Born and raised in the Las Vegas area, Barone was always into music. In the 1970s and early ‘80s he toured nationwide with a band.

He worked for Katie Perry’s father and knew her as a child. “I showed her some stuff on the guitar,” he said.

In 1989, Barone moved to Lake Havasu City to be close to his aging parents. He got deeper into gospel music and started to perform as a “one-man band,” playing keyboard and guitar, with bass pedals and electric drums.

There he met his third wife, Joy, who preferred Kingman temperatures so they moved north. Currently, he works as a publisher of the PennySaver in Kingman and Lake Havasu City.

He said he may make a foray into politics. “I have been asked to run for Mayor and I’m thinking about it,” he said. “I think this community wants somebody more conservative.”

While the mayoral run is a maybe, more music is guaranteed.

“We have two more songs coming soon,” Barone promises. “We just have to record them. But everybody can listen to ‘God, Trump, and Country’ on YouTube now; just scroll down 29 videos.”

While the president he supports is seen by some as a divider, Barone said he’s in favor of “reaching across the aisles.”

Asked for what message, as an aspiring spiritual and political leader, he has for the community, Barone said: “We need to get along. The left and right are too divided. We need to start reaching back across aisles and shaking hands.”

God, Trump, and Country by Jim Barone

