Rants & Raves | Sept. 15, 2019

Community View – Thanks for your Community View article on the Electoral College versus the popular vote.It was educational and thought-provoking. We don’t need the coastal “elitists” deciding what is best for our country. They’ve done enough damage, thank you very much!

The media should cover Trump, not play his game – The president would like for his game to be the only game being played. Too bad for him there are reporters who want to have the truth come out. Even Fox News faces up to reality at times.

AG Brnovich sides with Trump on DACA dissolution – Most DACA recipients have never known any other country. This is their country. They work, pay taxes and serve in our military. To drop them in a strange country can be a death sentence. We need reform, not cruelty!

AG Brnovich supoorts Trump in the dissolution of DACA – Brnovich, like so many of his Republican colleagues, is so fearful of President Obama’s legacy, that he is willing to hurt innocent people. Where is his plan? They just want to be as cruel and inhumane as possible. Shameful!

Racism and homophobia dominate discussion at Supervisors’ meeting – In no other profession, in the private or public sector, would this rhetoric be accepted. If you serve the public, there should be a higher standard. This exemplifies a “good-old-boy” style that is backward, and actually a lack of leadership.

Racism and homophobia dominate discussion – First, they aren’t racist or homophobes; wrong title to this. And to this gay man, sorry, not natural. The plumbing is all wrong. You’re looking for a fight. We’re founded on that Bible you obviously detest. Try 2nd chapter of Romans.

Electoral vote system versus the popular vote – “Checks and balances, separation of powers?” Do you really think the president even considers these ideas? Had the Democrats won the electoral college, conservatives know the Earth would have stopped rotating. Even though they know the Earth is flat!

Gun control won’t solve our violence problem – I get the feeling a lot of people believe that a person being killed by a gun is just the price you pay for living in America.

Ducey’s high court pick comes with baggage – The governor has a soft spot in his heart for appointees of dubious reputation! He placed McSally in McCain’s seat knowing the people didn’t choose her. Now he chooses someone for our Supreme Court with big baggage? What a shame.

Gun control won’t solve our problem – Rick Manieri is a paid conservative columnist. Sadly, some people will not feel the pain of others until it happens to them; he is one. We need responsible, fair, sensible gun regulation. Done properly, lives will be saved.

Electoral vote system versus popular – In our current situation, no matter how you argue it, a minority is ruling over the majority. That is not a democracy. And the corrupt intent of gerrymandering and voter suppression reduces our voices even more. Time for a change.

Ducey acknowledges climate change – Of course, we have climate change. The climate has always changed all by itself. Seven hours on climate change by left-wing Democrat nuts showed me Bernie can fix it and it will only cost about $15 trillion or more. Hahahahahahaha!

Military base cuts affect schools – This AP story; lie from start to finish. Why print it? This allocated money was frozen by a far-left-wing ACLU lawsuit for left-wing Sierra Club, upheld by left-wing courts. The Supreme Court unfroze it. Hallelujah.

Rants and Raves – As we already know there is no more GOP. Only the Trump party and yes hold on as Trump will do anything to stay in office to avoid jail for his endless crimes. I just pray we survive as a country.

Military base cuts affect schools, target ranges, more – Cut the military maintenance budget? The “tweeter in chief” would rather see his “fence” built than maintain our military arsenal. Our nation’s defense will be short-changed just to please Trump’s base.

Beat the heat Rant and Rave – July 2019 was not the hottest month ever; possibly fourth hottest in last 41 years. Current global temperature records come from error-prone thermometers not intended to measure global temperatures. Many areas experienced below normal temperatures; not mentioned by liberals.

Child safety seats - Glad to read that child safety seats are recognized as necessary. Now if we can just teach the parents to remember to take them out of the seats.