School officials answer questions about KUSD bond

From left Roger Jacks, former Kingman Unified School District superintendent; Bruce Ricca, KUSD board member; Gretchen Dorner, KUSD superintendent and Ahron Sherman KUSD finance director. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Republican Forum held its monthly meeting Wednesday and the guest speakers were Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Gretchen Dorner, KUSD Finance Director Ahron Sherman, former KUSD superintendent Roger Jacks and Bruce Ricca, KUSD board member.

Guest speakers provided the public with general information about the proposed school bond issue and were able to answer questions the public had.

A question the public had was: Do we currently have a bond in effect, and if so, when will it be paid off? And if the new bond is issued, how long will it take to pay it off?

“We do have a bond that we are paying off and that matures in fiscal year 2026 so around July we would be making our final payment there,” Sherman said.

If the new bond is approved by voters then the new bond will also be paid off in 20 years, or in 2039.

The impact of the new bond on the average homeowner for each $100,000 of assessed valuation would be $56.41 a year.

The average value of a commercial property in the district is $394,400 so the tax impact on the average business would be $295.68 a year.

The public also asked what the interest rate of the new bond would be?

“We haven’t sold any bonds yet so that comes down to whether or not we get it approved,” he said.

Sherman also said that the anticipated interest rate could be up to 10% but the district expects to see 3% as told by their financial consultant.

Dorner said people who live in the KUSD district boundaries are able to vote on the bond. KUSD serves about 3,000 square miles of Mohave County and has students from Meadview to Wikieup.

Members of the audience brought up the idea of tearing down Palo Christi and building a new school instead, but the building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Ricca also mentioned that the demolition fees would be so costly it would be cheaper renovating the existing building.

KUSD’s governing board has slated a special election for Nov. 5 for a $35 million bond that will help bring Palo Christi school back into a fully functioning building.

It would also pay to update heating, ventilation and air-conditions units; add a digital entry system for all schools, purchase 10 new school buses and pay to renovate La Senita school campus.

