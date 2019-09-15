OFFERS
AZGFD seeks applicants for Heritage Fund grants

Arizona Game and Fish Department is now accepting applications for its Heritage Fund grants. Government agencies, public schools and nonprofits have a chance to receive money. (AZGFD photo)

Arizona Game and Fish Department is now accepting applications for its Heritage Fund grants. Government agencies, public schools and nonprofits have a chance to receive money. (AZGFD photo)

Originally Published: September 15, 2019 7:26 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for $380,000 in Heritage Fund grants through 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Money will be available through a competitive application process in the following categories: schoolyard habitat, urban wildlife habitat, public access; and Identification, Inventory, Acquisition, Protection and Management (IIAPM).

In addition to local, county, state, federal and tribal government agencies, and school districts and public charter schools, the department welcomes nonprofit organizations to apply. Any nonprofit group which meets the internal revenue service definition of a 501(c) organization is eligible.

The Heritage Fund was created after voters approved an initiative in 1990. It is paid for through Arizona Lottery ticket sales. Heritage money goes toward conservation efforts such as protecting endangered species, educating students and the general public about wildlife and the outdoors, and creating new opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The grant program was established by AZGFD in 1992 as part of the overall Heritage Fund program. The grants were initially developed as a way to promote outreach to enhance important partnerships and generate fresh approaches in support of the department’s mission.

Since the grant program’s inception, the department has awarded more than $16 million and supported more than 800 projects throughout the state.

Applications can be found at www.azgfd.com/Wildlife/HeritageFund/grantapply/. The documents include an application manual, a grant application form, and various “Heritage Grant Funding Window” documents, which describe eligibility information and provide specific eligibility criteria listed within each grant sub-category.

Potential grant recipients must have a project that is either located in Arizona or involves research in which the wildlife or its habitat is located in the state and meets the requirements in the funding windows.

Grant proposals and applications can be submitted by email to ldehart@azgfd.gov or mailed to Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn: Heritage Fund and Grants Administrator, 5000 W. Carefree Hwy., Phoenix, AZ, 85086.

Faxed applications will not be accepted.

To better facilitate the school year, the grant opportunities for environmental education and outdoor education have been shifted to the AZGFD Education Branch. For information concerning when these grants will be available, contact Eric Proctor, Wildlife Education coordinator, at 623-236-7243 or eproctor@azgfd.gov.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department

