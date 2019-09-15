OFFERS
Sun, Sept. 15
County voter registration fee will likely go up

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors are shown during a meeting earlier this month. The board is scheduled to meet again today. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 15, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – During their upcoming Monday, Sept. 16 meeting the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will proclaim October cybersecurity as well as “domestic violence awareness” month.

They will also consider applications for four Republican and four Democratic precinct committeemen.

The county recommend changes in the voter registration fee structure. The request is for an increase of 58 cents per active voter in non–consolidated or special elections, totaling $1.75 per active voter.

For consolidated elections an increase of 24 cents per active voter, for a total of 64 cents per active voter, will be considered.

The proposed settlement of Ranch Crossing, LLC versus Mohave County will likely be approved by the board.

This settlement involves one parcel located in Bullhead City and provides for a reduction in the full cash value of the parcel and the limited property value, resulting in an estimated tax reduction of $2,206.74 for the 2019 tax year.

The supervisors will also discuss accepting the invitation to become a “cooperating agency” for the Moss Mine expansion and exploration project onto federal lands.

