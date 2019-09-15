Havasu optometrist on the cutting edge of eye care

LAKE HAVASU CITY – As an optometrist in a geographically isolated area such as Lake Havasu City, Dr. Stephanie Woo said she sees a lot of patients for whom traveling to a larger city for care simply isn’t an option.

So Woo, the only cornea/contact lens residency-trained doctor for 200 miles, has made it her mission to bring the required treatments to her patients rather than the other way around.

“We have some of the most amazing technology that most patients would only be able to get in a big city. But we have it right here at Lake Havasu, and we are really proud of that,” Woo said. “Our goal at Havasu Eye Center has always been to provide the absolute best eye care, and things that patients would normally have to travel a long ways to get. They can get that gold standard treatment right at home.”

Recently she has received some attention from the American Optometrist Association which featured Woo on the cover of its magazine, AOA Focus, for her successful use of a little-known treatment option even within the industry.

According to AOA Focus around 400 optometrists, which is only about 1 percent, performed an amniotic membrane insertion in 2017. Not only is Woo part of that one percent, she has already been using amniotic membranes for about five years.

“I love it,” Woo said of being one of the first in the industry to embrace the treatment. “It has become so important to my patients and it has become really the gold standard of care because I have seen the reports, I have the before and after photos, and I have the case reports that show how awesome this technology is.

“Now I lecture on it. I go to different meetings and I get to educate other optometrists about how the technology works, who is a good candidate, who is a bad candidate, and share some of the case reports and photos. Being one of the first doctors (to use the treatment) has been really exciting because I have been able to educate my friends and colleagues on how they can use this to help their patients.”

Woo’s use of amniotic membranes started in 2014 when a patient came in with a rather stubborn corneal ulcer.

“It wasn’t working with the standard traditional treatments, and the patient couldn’t travel,” Woo said. “That is kind of a unique situation in a rural area – you can’t just go down and see the cornea specialist down the street. We have lots of patients who traveling is not an option for. So we have to manage them the best that we can.”

Woo said she doesn’t remember ever learning about amniotic membranes in school, but she had recently read an article about the treatment. So when more traditional forms of treatment failed she decided to give it a shot.

“It just absolutely changed the game,” she said. “It was amazing progress from what eye drops could not do. That is what got me interested in amniotic membranes and I started using them more and more. Now I have found all of these indications, like corneal abrasions, corneal ulcers and herpes keratitis. Some of these things can really be helped with these special types of amniotic membranes.”

Woo said another patient came in with a thermal corneal burn, suffered when a curling iron fell on the patient’s eye.

“It melted the front surface of her eye, so obviously she was in a lot of pain and the front surface was totally gone,” Woo said. “We used an amniotic membrane and within 48 hours it was completely resolved. I don’t think with eye drops and the other standard treatments that would have been the case.”

Over the last five years, Woo said that amniotic membranes have become the, “gold standard of care,” at Havasu Eye Center. She said the treatment is most effective on anything on the front surface of the eye, such as corneal ulcers, corneal abrasions, and thermal or chemical burns.

“It promotes healing. Instead of being passive healing, it is proactive,” Woo said. “It starts the healing process or expedites it – so a corneal ulcer that would have taken seven days to fully heal might be healed in two days. It also reduces the amount of scar tissue. Any scar tissue on the front surface will likely yield poor vision for the rest of your life – there is no going back from that. Sometimes these amniotic membranes can prevent scar tissue from forming at all, or it reduces it very, very much. That is where I really became fascinated with the technology.”

Growing up in Lake Havasu City as the daughter of a local physician, Woo said she has always known that she wanted to join the medical field, but she wasn’t sure what kind of medicine she wanted to practice. So throughout her time at Lake Havasu High School and while working on her Bachelor’s degree in Science Education at the University of Arizona she explored all of her options.

“I shadowed a bunch of different specialties in medicine and I really found that eye care was really interesting to me,” Woo said. “My eye doctor, Dr. (Stuart) Adams, has been here since the early ‘90s. I shadowed him, and I really liked it. He was a big inspiration to me as well, and now we work together.”

Once she decided on optometry, Woo went off to Fullerton, California to attend the Southern California College of Optometry. While there, Woo said she became particularly interested in the cornea. So after graduation she took a residency at the University of Missouri, St. Louis to specialize in the cornea and contact lenses.

Woo said only about 20 to 25 percent of optometrists decide to go through a residency, but she says it has really helped her to find solutions for her patients without sending them off to seek care in another city.

“I was able to see over 1,300 patients that had very disfigured eyes – so patients that had very messed up cornea, or patients that have very complicated contact lens fittings,” she said. “There are a lot of patients that have been told that they can’t wear contacts because they have a astigmatism, but with the machines that we have in our clinic, and some of the knowledge that I have, we are able to fit a lot of those patients who other eye doctors may not want to fit.”

After completing her residency, Woo was ready to join the workforce.

“Originally I didn’t know what I wanted to do, or where I wanted to end up. But I was on a scholarship where I had to come back to Arizona.