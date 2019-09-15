OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 15
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Sept. 15, 2019

Originally Published: September 15, 2019 5:40 p.m.

Birthdays: Nick Jonas, 27; Alexis Bledel, 38; Amy Poehler, 48; Mickey Rourke, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do what’s best for you, and don’t look back. If your focus is backward instead of forward, you will miss out on an opportunity to try something new.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at the magnitude of a situation you face, and do your best to minimize what you are up against. Being aware of what’s necessary and what isn’t will determine your success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on personal growth, self-improvement and doing what’s best for you. Giving in to pressure or getting into an argument will be a waste of time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Just do what has to be done and move along. If you focus too much on what others do or say, you will find it difficult to overcome emotional interference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your charm, brainpower and insight to gather the information that will help you make personal improvements. Positive input will encourage others to see things your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Evaluate your home and lifestyle, and consider what you want to do from this point on. Having a plan in place will give you the incentive to forge ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sort through personal paperwork, make adjustments to your living arrangements and address matters that could lead to someone making a fuss if the improvement isn’t made. Choose peace and love over discord.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Open up about the way you feel, and progress will be made. A positive change will put your mind at ease and encourage making plans that are conducive to better relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An upbeat attitude will prompt others to help you reach your goal. Don’t be shy; express what you want and what you are willing to offer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your emotions aside and be realistic about what you want to unfold. Be prepared to put in the labor required to reach your goal, and eventually others will want to be a part of your plan.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opportunity is heading your way. Be open to suggestions, but do only what you feel you can handle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to a budget, and walk away from people who are pressuring you to take part in something that isn’t good for you. Hard work will pay off and discourage others from meddling in your affairs.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | Sept. 16, 2018
Horoscopes for September 16, 2016
Horoscopes | June 6, 2019
Horoscopes | Nov. 5, 2018
Horoscope | August 15, 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News