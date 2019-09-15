Horoscopes | Sept. 15, 2019

Birthdays: Nick Jonas, 27; Alexis Bledel, 38; Amy Poehler, 48; Mickey Rourke, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do what’s best for you, and don’t look back. If your focus is backward instead of forward, you will miss out on an opportunity to try something new.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at the magnitude of a situation you face, and do your best to minimize what you are up against. Being aware of what’s necessary and what isn’t will determine your success.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on personal growth, self-improvement and doing what’s best for you. Giving in to pressure or getting into an argument will be a waste of time.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Just do what has to be done and move along. If you focus too much on what others do or say, you will find it difficult to overcome emotional interference.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your charm, brainpower and insight to gather the information that will help you make personal improvements. Positive input will encourage others to see things your way.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Evaluate your home and lifestyle, and consider what you want to do from this point on. Having a plan in place will give you the incentive to forge ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sort through personal paperwork, make adjustments to your living arrangements and address matters that could lead to someone making a fuss if the improvement isn’t made. Choose peace and love over discord.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Open up about the way you feel, and progress will be made. A positive change will put your mind at ease and encourage making plans that are conducive to better relationships.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An upbeat attitude will prompt others to help you reach your goal. Don’t be shy; express what you want and what you are willing to offer.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your emotions aside and be realistic about what you want to unfold. Be prepared to put in the labor required to reach your goal, and eventually others will want to be a part of your plan.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opportunity is heading your way. Be open to suggestions, but do only what you feel you can handle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to a budget, and walk away from people who are pressuring you to take part in something that isn’t good for you. Hard work will pay off and discourage others from meddling in your affairs.