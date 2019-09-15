OFFERS
Sun, Sept. 15
License and Permits | Sept. 19, 2019

The City of Kingman issued 23 building permits for the week ending Sept. 5. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 15, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 6:

Nate Taylor: Scenic; power to water well.

Stephen Shuld: 2480 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; gas line.

Charles Bickett: 3158 N. Erwin Lane, Lake Havasu City; demo manufactured home.

Barkhurst Electric: 4030 W. Highway 68, Golden Valley; 100 amp panel.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 5:

Ambient Edge: 1081 Kathleen Ave., Kingman; annual maintenance; $167.

Ambient Edge: 1212 Andy Devine Ave., Ste. 243; annual maintenance; $97.

Jewett Acoustics: 4605 Arnold Drive, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

DAT Construction: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Ambient Edge: 1212 Andy Devine Ave., Ste. 250, Kingman; annual maintenance; $97.

Paul Sagan: 3030 N. Prescott St., Kingman; attached carport; $43.

Kevin Burgess: 2614 N. Apache Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,408.

Esmay Electric: 3204 Kiersten Ln, ; electric: $128.

Liggett Electrical Service: 3106 N. Stewart St., Kingman; electric; $128.

Walker Service Electric: 3719 N. Wells St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Big Red Construction: 3494 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3545 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3460 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3470 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3478 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3482 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3490 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3442 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3438 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3448 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

MillCo LLC: 4141 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,296.

MillCo LLC: 4175 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,908.

Big Red Construction: 3466 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

