License and Permits | Sept. 19, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 6:
Nate Taylor: Scenic; power to water well.
Stephen Shuld: 2480 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; gas line.
Charles Bickett: 3158 N. Erwin Lane, Lake Havasu City; demo manufactured home.
Barkhurst Electric: 4030 W. Highway 68, Golden Valley; 100 amp panel.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 5:
Ambient Edge: 1081 Kathleen Ave., Kingman; annual maintenance; $167.
Ambient Edge: 1212 Andy Devine Ave., Ste. 243; annual maintenance; $97.
Jewett Acoustics: 4605 Arnold Drive, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
DAT Construction: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
Ambient Edge: 1212 Andy Devine Ave., Ste. 250, Kingman; annual maintenance; $97.
Paul Sagan: 3030 N. Prescott St., Kingman; attached carport; $43.
Kevin Burgess: 2614 N. Apache Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,408.
Esmay Electric: 3204 Kiersten Ln, ; electric: $128.
Liggett Electrical Service: 3106 N. Stewart St., Kingman; electric; $128.
Walker Service Electric: 3719 N. Wells St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
Big Red Construction: 3494 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3545 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3460 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3470 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3478 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3482 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3490 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3442 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3438 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3448 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
MillCo LLC: 4141 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,296.
MillCo LLC: 4175 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,908.
Big Red Construction: 3466 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
