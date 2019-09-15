OFFERS
Sun, Sept. 15
MCC SBDC to host webinars for small businesses

Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center is hosting webinars for small startup businesses or existing businesses. (Photo by Christiann Koepke on Unsplash)

Originally Published: September 15, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center is hosting two webinars.

The first is about applying for small business loans. Participants will learn about borrowing money for a startup business or existing business. The webinar is set for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 via Zoom.

Participants can also register for a webinar about cyber security for small businesses. It will focus on how to make cyber security part of a business routine, how to develop a plan to protect customers personal information, and how to avoid fraudulent activity.

The webinar is from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 via Zoom. Participants will be mailed a cyber security booklet.

The Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center works to help launch, grow and sustain small businesses in Mohave County. They are part of Arizona’s most comprehensive and accessible statewide source of assistance for small businesses in every stage of development.

Bother webinars are free and pre-registration is required. Register at azsbdc.net or register by phone at 928-757-0894.

Information provided by Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center

