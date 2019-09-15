Mohave County Board of Supervisors takes the show on the road

The tradition of rotating Mohave County Board of Supervisors meetings between Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Boulder City ceased in 2006.

Brought back as an idea in 2013 – as Board Chairwoman Hildy Angius recalled during a meeting in March of this year – it was evaluated as too costly and impractical. Constituents were not coming anyway; after all the meetings are being held on Monday mornings when most citizens are at work.

In February, Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, himself a resident of Lake Havasu City, decided to give the idea another go and asked the county staff to estimate the cost of rotating their biweekly meetings between Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and potentially Colorado City.

“Let’s put the show on the road,” he proposed. “I know it was done in the past.”

At the beginning of June, county staff reported that, in fact, the county would not be paying much for the rotation, since salaries of employees are already included.

The greatest impact would be the loss of productivity during the time required to travel to and from meetings, said County Manager Mike Hendrix.

“We already pay our staff to sit at the meetings,” he said. “In terms of actual dollars to the county, there would be little impact.”

All cities but Colorado City meet technical requirements and can host board meetings with no charge for use of facilities.

However, Lake Havasu City and Colorado City are not set up for live-streaming of meetings, which means online viewers, typically a few hundred of them, will have to wait until a video recording of the meeting is uploaded to YouTube.

But Kingman resident and Supervisor Jean Bishop from District 4 voted against the rotation and another Kingmanite, Supervisor Gary Watson from District 1, was absent at the time of the vote.

“Let’s wait for Supervisor Watson,” suggested Bishop back in June, but Gould insisted on carrying on with voting.

“My constituents in the Lake Havasu area are hardly aware they have a local county government,” he said. “It is like county government applies only to Kingman. But Lake Havasu pays 40% of taxes in the county, and darn near that comes from Bullhead City.”

“I have to think about my constituents, too,” Bishop retorted. “Can you imagine how much it would take to drive from Meadview to Lake Havasu? Kingman is the county seat and is in the middle of the county. People expect those meetings to be held (here).”

Bishop is right. Boards of county supervisors routinely hold their meetings in county seats. Coconino County Board of Supervisors holds its meeting in Flagstaff, rural La Paz County keeps them in Parker. The Board of Supervisors in San Bernardino County, California, – the biggest county in the U.S. – meets in the County Government Center in San Bernardino, forcing constituents from other cities to travel.





The fact that the board will lose its permanent location can only add confusion among those who are seeking to go to a meeting. Delays in getting access to live streaming and the recording of the meeting may make the issue even more problematic.

“I don’t want to go to Colorado City,” stated Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, but eventually gave in and decided the rotation is a good idea.

With that, the Monday, Oct. 7 supervisors’ meeting will be held in Lake Havasu City.