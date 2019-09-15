OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 15
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Valley man arrested for sexual extortion

Cameron Charles Brush (MCSO photo)

Cameron Charles Brush (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: September 15, 2019 7:22 p.m.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Cameron Charles Brush, 18, of Mohave Valley, on suspicion of two counts of sexual extortion, theft by extortion, and commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, all felonies.

According to the Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 19 detectives received a report of an attempted extortion of a 17-year-old female.

The victim told detectives her social media account had been hacked and the hacker had removed inappropriate photos from her account.

The hacker then contacted the victim and threatened to release the photos unless she gave the hacker access to other photos and videos.

Detectives recovered the IP address of the computers used and linked them to Brush, MCSO said in a news release.

A search warrant was served on Thursday, Sept. 12 and when interviewed Brush reportedly admitted his involvement in the incident. He allegedly told detectives that he had hacked into numerous social media accounts of other underage juveniles and had taken photos from approximately 50 individuals.

Chief Deputy Dean McKie stated in a news release that the ongoing investigation “is a great reminder to parents of the possible dangers of social media.”

The Sheriff’s Office recommends parents monitor social media accounts of minor children and discuss the dangers of sending photos of themselves to anyone.

“It is very troublesome to know that there are a large number of unidentified victims in this case,” McKie said. “This investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking to identify other victims in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Accused predator allegedly used Facebook to lure teen
Twitter CEO Dorsey’s account sent racist tweets after hack
Havasu man arrested for luring minors
Accused predator allegedly targeted 14-year-old
Hackers had access to millions of Social Security numbers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News