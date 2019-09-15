OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 15
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rancho Sante Fe interchange returns to Council agenda

The Kingman City Council is shown in session above. The Rancho Santa Fe interchange will be on the agenda when the council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at 310 N. Fourth St. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Kingman City Council is shown in session above. The Rancho Santa Fe interchange will be on the agenda when the council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at 310 N. Fourth St. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 15, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – City Council could approve the complete construction plans and specifications for the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway traffic interchange at its meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Council’s work session begins at 5 p.m. in the same location, and will include a presentation on the City’s recycling programs, building façade improvement program and a review of City commission goals.

Consent agenda

Plans for the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange were 95% completed in 2011. Now that staff has negotiated with AECOM Technical Services to complete the design and prepare 100% construction plans and specifications for the project, Council will consider approval of the proposal. The scope of work entails completing the design plans and reviewing drainage alternatives, which includes a regional water detention facility. The work would be completed for an amount not to exceed $387,444.

Staff recommends that Council award Barnes Electric a diesel evacuation system contract. The system would be installed within the City’s fire stations, and removes diesel and smoke fumes from truck bays during exiting and entry into stations. The fiscal impact to the City is around $111,000.

The final subdivision plat and improvement plans for the first phase of Sycamore Village will also go before Council on Tuesday. The request comes from Am-Pak Enterprises, LLC, property owner, and Mohave Engineering Associates, the project engineer. If approved, the resolution would split the proposed subdivision into two phases and approve Phase 1. The subdivision is proposed to have 30 residential lots on 4.76 acres. It is located north of Sycamore Drive and west of N. Fairfax Street.

New business

The new dog park at Walleck Ranch Park will be open soon. Council has received a recommendation that the park be named after Willow, a dog rescued from the desert on Willow Road. Park, Aquatic, Recreation and Golf commissioners unanimously voted to rename the space Willow’s Dog Park. However, staff recommends keeping the name Walleck Ranch Dog Park. The decision is now left to Council.

The Planning and Economic Development Department will introduce Council to the parklet/pedlet program. Pedlets are movable structures that act as sidewalk extensions beyond the curb line. They provide buffers between traffic and outdoor seating for restaurants, according to the agenda. Parklets are public seating platforms converted from curbside parking spaces.

The goal of the project is to improve walkability and increase business activity downtown.

Council will also receive an economic development update.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City of Kingman to seek grant for Rancho Santa Fe
Kingman Crossing? What about Rattlesnake Wash?
Council holds public hearing on downtown encroachment permit
Council hears detail on connection project
Things to know for Tuesday’s Council meeting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News