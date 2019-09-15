Rancho Sante Fe interchange returns to Council agenda

KINGMAN – City Council could approve the complete construction plans and specifications for the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway traffic interchange at its meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Council’s work session begins at 5 p.m. in the same location, and will include a presentation on the City’s recycling programs, building façade improvement program and a review of City commission goals.

Consent agenda

Plans for the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange were 95% completed in 2011. Now that staff has negotiated with AECOM Technical Services to complete the design and prepare 100% construction plans and specifications for the project, Council will consider approval of the proposal. The scope of work entails completing the design plans and reviewing drainage alternatives, which includes a regional water detention facility. The work would be completed for an amount not to exceed $387,444.

Staff recommends that Council award Barnes Electric a diesel evacuation system contract. The system would be installed within the City’s fire stations, and removes diesel and smoke fumes from truck bays during exiting and entry into stations. The fiscal impact to the City is around $111,000.

The final subdivision plat and improvement plans for the first phase of Sycamore Village will also go before Council on Tuesday. The request comes from Am-Pak Enterprises, LLC, property owner, and Mohave Engineering Associates, the project engineer. If approved, the resolution would split the proposed subdivision into two phases and approve Phase 1. The subdivision is proposed to have 30 residential lots on 4.76 acres. It is located north of Sycamore Drive and west of N. Fairfax Street.

New business

The new dog park at Walleck Ranch Park will be open soon. Council has received a recommendation that the park be named after Willow, a dog rescued from the desert on Willow Road. Park, Aquatic, Recreation and Golf commissioners unanimously voted to rename the space Willow’s Dog Park. However, staff recommends keeping the name Walleck Ranch Dog Park. The decision is now left to Council.

The Planning and Economic Development Department will introduce Council to the parklet/pedlet program. Pedlets are movable structures that act as sidewalk extensions beyond the curb line. They provide buffers between traffic and outdoor seating for restaurants, according to the agenda. Parklets are public seating platforms converted from curbside parking spaces.

The goal of the project is to improve walkability and increase business activity downtown.

Council will also receive an economic development update.

Information provided by the City of Kingman