Virtual reality being used to highlight uranium contamination

U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visits with Grand Canyon park rangers in September, 2018. It’s one of the areas in the West with recoverable deposits of uranium. (Department of Interior photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 15, 2019 7:14 p.m.

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) – Activists are using virtual reality technology to focus on areas of the Navajo Nation affected by uranium contamination.

The Gallup Independent reports arts collective Bombshelltoe has 360-degree footage of Churchrock, New Mexico, to show how people and land have changed since a 1979 uranium mill spill.

The project started four years ago after Washington, D.C.-based nuclear policy program manager Lovely Umayam met Navajo activist Sunny Dooley at an event in Santa Fe. "Sunny asked us during this meeting, 'Where is your heart?' And it caught my – along with everyone else's – attention," Umayam said.

In 1979, a dam on the Navajo Nation near Church Rock broke at a uranium mill's evaporation pond, releasing 94 million gallons of radioactive waste to the Puerco River.

It was the largest accidental release of radioactive material in U.S. history and three times the radiation released at the Three Mile Island accident.

Radiation contaminated water and the food chain. Cattle in western New Mexico later showed higher levels of radiation.

Dooley, who lives in Chi Chil Tah, New Mexico, said she has felt the direct effects of the big spill that went down the Rio Puerco and contaminated the water and soil in her town.

During a recent presentation of the virtual reality footage, Dooley talked about not being able to have running water in her home because it is contaminated. "I have to come to Gallup to get my water and take it back home," she said.

Umayam said the group wanted to use the new technology of virtual reality with the stories to bring a true experience and show the impact of uranium mining.

She said the project is close to being finished, but with every presentation they get more information and make tweaks to the system.

