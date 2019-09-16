Elections will be more expensive for local entities

KINGMAN – Mohave County Finances Department is increasing fees for consolidated and non-consolidated special elections. That means each time an entity, such as a fire district or a school district, holds an election in a non-election year, it will pay more.

“A significant increase in postage and printing costs are driving the rate changes,” wrote Mohave County Senior Accountant Judy Toledo in a memo to Recorder Kristi Blair. “Other costs have remained relatively static the last five years.”



The increase will be 58 cents per active voter in nonconsolidated special elections, totaling $1.75 per active voter. For consolidated elections the increase is 24 cents per active voter, totaling 64 cents per active voter.

“Some of the election request a different ballot,” Blair told The Daily Miner.

The increase was evaluated as significant but necessary by the supervisors who voted unanimously to adopt it.

The increase doesn’t directly affect local taxpayers, Blair said.

“But if you are a taxpayer in, let’s say, Kingman Unified School District, the district will receive a bigger invoice from the county after the election, and that means higher taxes,” Blair explained.

There are two components to voter registration fees. The processing fee shares the cost of running elections with tax districts that use county voter registration services. There is also the equipment replacement fee used to replace voter registration equipment.