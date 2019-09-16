Horoscopes | Sept. 17, 2019

Birthdays: Patrick Mahomes, 24; Danielle Brooks, 30; Doug E. Fresh, 53; Kyle Chandler, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep an open mind, and it will be easier to share ideas and formulate plans that will accommodate you and those you deal with today. Working in conjunction with others will determine how much you will accomplish.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What you have to offer can dominate the outcome of a situation that includes older or younger people in your life. Plan to spend less money and to put in more physical energy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone use you or take you for granted. Personal improvements can be made that will encourage greater confidence.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take better care of your emotional well-being. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider what’s reusable before you discard one thing and replace it with another. How you use what you have will save you financially and help you avoid being taken advantage of by someone eager to spend your cash.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend wisely. Listen mindfully to the suggestions made by those close to you, and be willing to make concessions.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A little charm will go a long way. Personal improvements can be made.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dig in and help, and you will learn something new. Express your feelings openly.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Recognize who is a good influence, and walk away from anyone who is misleading. Personal improvements will lead to new opportunities.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The changes you make to your personal investments or health will make a difference to what you can accomplish moving forward. Make plans with someone you love, and it will bring you closer together and lead to positive lifestyle changes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your intelligence to decipher what’s right for you. Don’t feel compelled to follow someone who is taking a chance on something you know little about.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the possibilities, but don’t lose sight of what’s doable. Set priorities, and you will have the best of both worlds.