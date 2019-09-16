OFFERS
Inaugural Route 66 Country Music Street Fair slated

Krisy Thompson Band (Courtesy)

Krisy Thompson Band (Courtesy)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 16, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The two-day Route 66 Country Music Street Fair will kick off the fall entertainment season in town. The event is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22 at Locomotive Park, 310 W Beale St.

“It’s the first time we are doing this,” said event organizer Frank Wills of Kingman. “The event is free of charge. We want to give a chance to all those nonprofits who have no money to buy a booth at other events.”

Wills is involved with the Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation and Veterans United Arizona, who will be fundraising at the fair.

Local country music bands Krisy Thompson Band and Sidewynder Band will play each day, and the Kingman Outlaws Gunfighters will perform two shows daily.

Other attractions involve a beer garden, over 100 craft and food vendors, face painting, bounce houses and a 50/50 drawing.

“My goal is to have more events in this community,” said Wills, who hosted this year’s Mother’s Day celebration at Locomotive Park and is working to bring a balloon festival to the area later this fall.

“I want my events to be family friendly,” Wills said. “My goal is for the whole family to have fun.”

