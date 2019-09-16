MOHAVE 911 | Sept. 16, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Sept. 13:

Stolen vehicle

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Michael Ralph Mayberry, 47 of Golden Valley, on Saturday, Sept. 7 on suspicion of theft of means of transportation.

At about 10:50 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a business in the 5100 block of Highway 68 in Golden Valley in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that when he exited the store, he observed his vehicle, a red Dodge truck, was missing.

While speaking to the victim, the store’s manager advised that a vehicle in the parking lot belonged to Mayberry, however Mayberry was not inside the store. Deputies responded to Mayberry’s residence and observed the stolen vehicle in the driveway, according to law enforcement.

Deputies ordered Mayberry from the residence and he was detained without incident. The keys to the vehicle were located inside Mayberry’s residence, but he denied taking the truck. Michael Ralph Mayberry was arrested on suspicion of felony theft of means of transportation and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Trespassing

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Colton James Tobin, 28 of Bullhead City, on suspicion of felony first degree criminal trespassing.

At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Aztec Road. A male subject, later identified as Tobin, had reportedly entered the victim’s house without permission.

The victim advised that he heard the water running in his guest bathroom, and when he opened the door he observed Tobin in the bathtub. The victim ordered Tobin to leave his house, and retrieved a handgun for protection.

Tobin began moving towards the victim, who fired a shot in Tobin’s direction, which missed. Tobin then exited the residence through a back door and the victim called a family member, who responded to the residence.

After getting a physical description of Tobin, the family member advised he observed the suspect in a parking lot a short distance away from the residence. The family member exited his vehicle, and Tobin allegedly attempted to flee, however was caught and detained by the family member until deputies arrived.

Deputies said Tobin admitted he had used illegal drugs earlier in the day. He was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Criminal damage, attempted escape

Larry Earl Edmondson, 23 of Golden Valley, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office following in connection with disturbances at two area businesses.

At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 deputies responded to a business in the 4000 block of Highway 68 in reference to criminal damage. The reporting party advised she arrived at the business and observed the ashtrays and trash cans had been thrown around the parking lot. A short time later the victim attempted to turn on the neon sign, which was broken.

Deputies arrived and the victim showed them video surveillance which showed a white, male going through the trash cans and ashtrays before throwing them around the property. The male subject then threw a beer bottle at the sign, causing the damage. The victim estimated the cost to repair the sign at approximately $1,000.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, deputies responded to a business in the 5000 block of Highway 68 in reference to a male subject threatening customers. Deputies arrived and observed the male subject appeared to be the same person seen on the surveillance video of the criminal damage. The male subject was identified as Edmondson.

A records check revealed an active arrest warrant and Edmondson was detained. A search reportedly revealed a metal pipe and suspected marijuana in his pants pocket.

Edmondson was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal damage, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, and an active arrest warrant. He was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Edmondson was seated near an entry door while being processed, and allegedly attempted to run out the door when a staff member exited.

The door secured before Edmondson could reach it, and Edmondson was detained and relocated to a holding cell.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called back to the jail in reference to Edmondson allegedly breaking the window of the holding cell door.

Detention officers said Edmondson, who was alone in the cell, allegedly threw his food tray at the window several times, breaking the glass.

The estimated cost to repair the window is $800.

Edmondson was also arrested on suspicion of destruction to a jail and second-degree escape, both felonies.