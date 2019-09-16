National Weather Service forecasts cooler temperatures this week

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight break in the heat this week with temperatures not expected to exceed 90 degrees until perhaps Sunday, Sept. 22.

The high for Monday, Sept. 16 was 91 degrees. Tuesday, Sept. 17 is forecast to be sunny with a high near 88 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph. The temperature will drop to around 58 degrees Tuesday night.

A sunny Wednesday, Sept. 18 will see a high around 88 degrees and wind gusts as high as 36 mph. Cooler temperatures are again forecast for the evening, with a low of about 63 degrees.

The decline in temperatures continues Thursday, Sept. 19, which has a forecast high of around 86 degrees. The temperature Thursday night will drop below 60 degrees to 57. Conditions will again be sunny during the day and clear at night.

Friday, Sept. 20 will be even cooler, with a forecast high of around 83 degrees. Expect sunny skies during the day and clear skies at night, with a low of around 57.

Temperatures should begin to climb slightly after Friday.

Saturday, Sept. 21 is expected to be sunny with a forecast high near 87 degrees and a low of around 60.

Sunday, Sept. 22, will be warmer, with a high of 89 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service