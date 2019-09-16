Protecting precious cargo: Child Passenger Safety Week

With vehicle crashes being a leading cause of death for children ages 13 and under, purchasing a car seat isn’t always enough to keep precious cargo safe. Such safety precautions are not necessarily one-size-fits-all, and finding the right fit could make all the difference.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which provides the alarming statistic above, notes on its website that 325 children under age 5 were saved by car seats in 2017. However, the Centers for Disease Control writes that of the 675 children age 12 and younger who were killed in vehicle crashes in 2017, 35% were not in the proper restraints.

Many Kingmanites will remember a time when child safety within the vehicle was not at the forefront of the conversation.

It wasn’t until the 1970s to mid-1980s that states began adopting laws related to child restraint devices, according to an article from Jin Yung Bae, Evan Anderson, Diana Silver and James Macinko available on the National Center for Biotechnology Information website at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3899584/.

Child safety standards continued to develop and evolve through the 1990s. All 50 states and the District of Columbia now require the use of car seats in motor vehicles. Traffic officer Dan Spivey with the Kingman Police Department said motor vehicle restraint enforcement occurs year-round in Kingman. Officers are even sent to local schools in an effort to ensure children are properly secured in vehicles.

“For the most part, most of the folks here in Kingman do a pretty good job of buckling the kids up and making sure they’re in the proper child safety restraint,” Spivey said.

Today, there is a lot of information to digest when talking about child restraints. Consumers can get bogged down by the different types of car seats and what they offer in terms of safety.

The right car or booster seat depends on a child’s age and size, the traffic safety administration notes. NHTSA recommends a rear-facing car seat for children from birth to age 3, but even then, consumers have a few options. Infant car seats are designed for newborns and small babies, and are rear-facing only. With babies outgrowing those seats in as little as eight or nine months, people can then move to convertible or all-in-one car seats. Each of those seats can either be rear-facing or forward-facing depending on the child’s age and size.

“Your child should remain in a rear-facing car seat until he or she reaches the top height or weight limit allowed by your car seat’s manufacturer,” writes the safety administration. “Once our child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, your child is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether.”

Forward-facing car seats consist of a harness and tether which limit a child passenger’s forward movement in the event of a crash. Children ages 1-3 can be placed in forward-facing car seats depending on size, however, NHTSA advises that children be kept in rear-facing seats for as long as possible. The typical age range for utilization of forward-facing seats is from 4-7 years old.

Upon reaching height or weight limits of a forward-facing car seat, it may be time to advance to a booster seat. Boosters should still be placed in the back seat. As a child reaches the age range of 8-12, or when they reach the height or weight limits of a booster seat, the time has come for seat belts. However, that is only true if the child is large enough for the seatbelt to fit properly. And in all cases, the safest place for a child in a vehicle is the back seat.

“For a seatbelt to fit properly the lap belt must lie snugly across the upper thighs, not the stomach,” advises NHTSA. “The shoulder belt should lie snug across the shoulder and chest and not cross the neck or face.”

The process of finding the right car seat for a child can be helped along by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/ and using the “car seat finder.” There, people can enter their child’s date of birth, height and weight to yield results that help find the right seat.

Just as important as finding the right car seat is proper installation. People often ignore manuals for all sorts of products, but when it comes to car seats, following instructions to the tee could mean the difference between saving a life and a tragedy.

Most adult Arizonans know that not wearing a seatbelt in the state is a secondary offense, which means law enforcement cannot stop a vehicle for solely that reason. The same cannot be said for child restraint violations.

“If it’s a child restraint violation, it’s a primary violation,” Spivey said.

According to Spivey, Arizona statutes require that children between the ages of 5 and 8, and less than 4 feet, 9 inches tall be secured in restraints such as booster seats. All children under age 5 must be secured.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster has joined law enforcement agencies across the country in proclaiming Sept. 15 – 21 as Child Passenger Safety Week. Saturday, Sept. 21 is National Seat Check Saturday in Mohave County.

To schedule a car set inspection or register a car seat, go to https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats.

“I encourage all parents and caregivers to take advantage of this free service to make sure their children are in the right car seats for their ages and sizes, and that the seats are installed correctly,” the sheriff wrote in a news release.

Spivey also had some words of wisdom for motorists traveling with young children in the car. If a grandparent or family friend is chauffeuring one’s child for the day, be sure to move the car or booster seat to the other vehicle. Another issue KPD sees within the community is children removing restraints before their vehicle has come to a complete stop.

“Please encourage them to keep the restraints on until the car stops because you might just be slowing down to get into the parking lot,” Spivey said. “Please wait until you’re at a complete stop before removing the safety restraint.”