Rants and Raves | September 16, 2019
AZ GOP Boss: ‘Stop Kelly right in his tracks’ – "Contrail Kelli," the queen of conspiracies, is reaching an all-time low! To target this candidate in this way is beyond conscience. If this is all the GOP has to offer the people, they got nothing!
AZ Governor acknowledges link between human activity and climate change – What a revelation! Our governor just joined the 20th Century Club – the club that accepts that science is real, and we are hanging on the edge of a global cliff! Now let’s make up for lost time.
Arizona GOP chief: ‘Stop Kelly right in his tracks’ – Knowing Gabby Giffords, Mark Kelly’s wife, was targeted by another GOP “darling” and shot, this was the most disgusting thing I can imagine a decent human being uttering. Kelli Ward has disgraced herself and her party.
Can Biden run this marathon? – Can the president stop telling untruths?
Michael (Reagan) – You are calling the kettle black. You are so unlike your father. Grow up! Americans, tune out the demented Democrats.
Ex- SC Governor Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary – I would prefer a Sanford/Walsh ticket combination any day over Trump.
