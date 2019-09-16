OFFERS
Rants and Raves | Sept. 17, 2019

Animal lovers can smile big, too, as those who have subjected a domestic animal to cruel mistreatment can now be charged with a Class 5 felony. (Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Animal Shelter)

Animal lovers can smile big, too, as those who have subjected a domestic animal to cruel mistreatment can now be charged with a Class 5 felony. (Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Animal Shelter)

Originally Published: September 16, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Michael Reagan: America turns out the demented Dems – No, Democrats do not want government to run our lives, but if we don’t get a handle on climate change, you will not have lives, period! We all need food, water and air. Can’t get any more real than that.

Mark Kelly coming to Kingman – Excited to have a true American icon and hero come to town. He was an astronaut and a patriot long before marrying Gabby Giffords, and then he showed the world he was also a role model for being a good man as well!

Mark Kelly coming to Kingman – Great. Mark Kelly has the “right stuff,” and he doesn’t stoop to ugly tactics because he doesn’t have to. He has integrity, courage and a plan. Oh, and manners, too! Qualities those opposing him lack.

Are We Done With Rain For the Season – I had two minutes of rain at my home several days back in Kingman proper. First rain I’ve seen in months. Why must you insist on calling it a monsoon season which is totally ridiculous.

Cruelty to Animals – I wonder how many people here so opposed to cruelty to animals care that we still murder 1 million unborn human babies a year in abortion mills where their body parts are then sold for human experimentation. Dachau, anyone?

World War I Monument “fully restored” – Thank you “Devil Dogs” and Lt. Col. Robert Wallace, Ret. for the restored WWI Monument. Now it’s time for the city to step up and restore (at least clean up) Veteran Memorial Park.

