Review: Hustlers glorifies the sisterhood of exotic dancers

This movie is based on the 2015 article by Jessica Pressler that told the stories of exotic dancers who drugged men and extorted money from them to maintain their lavish lifestyles following the 2008 financial crisis. Director and writer Lorene Scafaria took great care in bringing that article to life by glorifying the sisterhood, wit and determination of these ladies rather than wallowing in denigration of women in the trade. Jennifer Lopez is a sight to behold and this is one of her best performances. If you enjoy watching ladies turn the tables on the corporate, capitalistic regime with a few laughs – this is a winner.

Read the article that inspired the movie here: https://www.thecut.com/2015/12/robin-hood-strippers-scores-c-v-r.html.

Real-talk version

When one reads the real story and the follow-up interviews with the actual women who plotted this pornographic Ponzi scheme, the reality of their unapologetic cunning, deviant charm and gotta-get-mine vision is exhilarating. Many women wish they could be that divergently obnoxious, exhaustingly courageous and unrepentantly bad ass. Many women want that but they don’t want the experiences that led to that mentality or the soul-stains that allow them to hunt victims with a stroke of brilliance.

Perhaps that is why Scafaria chose to bring this tale to life under the guise of sisterhood and frost it with jovial Christmas carols, Louis Vuitton purses and forgiveness after felony plea deals. Perhaps that would make the story more palatable for women who are averse to hustling and being cut-throat by any means necessary because it simply isn’t lady-like. Wrapping your legs around life and living it on your own terms is still frowned upon for a good girl. Patience is still a virtue.

Exotic dancer portrayal

The movie is made complicated by the social and emotional anticipation of its target audience. The exotic dance community has been victimized by media-demonization of the trade for centuries and this film serves a full helping of media reparations for the entrepreneurial and business realities that dancers have to concoct daily to maintain their marketing strategies and clientele. Exotic dancers and sex workers with whom I spoke expressed skepticism at the portrayal. Their concerns are echoed in https://www.thedailybeast.com/hustlers-real-life-strippers-review-jennifer-lopezs-pole-dancing-performance.

Activism within the exotic dance community has brewed over recent regulatory discrimination of the trade that has led to closures of clubs and online cam sites in the USA, Canada and Europe. Activism has targeted poor working conditions, fee exploitation, misogyny, ethnicism, gender, violence and wage disparities. Exotic dancer Stacey Clare is one such activist who has given a TED talk on the issue at https://www.indy100.com/article/stripper-activist-exploitation-shame-stigma-sex-workers-rights-stacey-clare-8336396.

Gritless

No nudity. Little cursing. No men secreting emissions. This is the Marie Claire version of exotic dancing – like “Goodfellas” meets “Flashdance.” It looks myopically at the economics of what happens in clubs rather than the emotional, psychological and social toll on the dancers and their families. It dabbles across those topics and sentimental moments but with a shy brush and opts them out for funnier moments, which straddles being refreshingly compassionate yet naively immature.

Femme fest

Honing her ability to craft nuanced character identities, Scafaria has managed to create a compassionate, intelligent cover of exotic dancers that celebrates the trade on an idealized level. Once the wolves of Wall Street are unable to afford $100,000 nights at New York clubs, the Dancers are forced to lean-in and save their business to maintain their nannies, Manhattan apartments and expensive furs. This parallels the scams that many companies initiated to survive the financial crisis and presents the reality that exotic dancers are freelancers with capital to protect. The women are single mothers but they aren’t wallowing in addiction, domestic violence or childhood issues. There are no men starring in the film but there are also no obvious gender exceptional persons.

J.Lo: Making 50 look phenomenal, J.Lo exhibits her full-body strength in a skilled pole routine. She trained for two months to shoot the film over a back-breaking 29 days. J.Lo remains one of the most beautiful, bootielicious ladies of our time. Unfortunately, her superior dance skills are abandoned for the duration of the film. That is easily ignored once she revs into the second act where she is a woman desperate to keep her upscale apartment and some Louboutins. J.Lo gets downright mangy – but ever a lady – to direct her scam. She pulls off the house mother-mentor role in her best performance to date.

Cardi B and Lizzo: It is a sin that the most entertaining and authentic actresses for this material are only given a brief moment in the first 20 minutes of the film. Cardi B and Lizzo dominated the opening and could have effortlessly carried the entire film to Oscar nominations in the lead roles. Their collective force annihilated the forming pretense. Lizzo’s body is also uncharacteristically covered in her too-few scenes. Known for allowing her glorious curves and delectableness to pop – her attire was popless.

Constance Wu: This dear, sweet doe-eyed and bushy-tailed (do with that pun what you must) newbie is taken under J.Lo’s fur as her sidekick. Wu is painfully miscast for Roselyn Keo – the actual mastermind of the scheme reorganization. Wu lacks the impassioned, do-whatcha-gotta-do ferocity and dance development to support or hatch such an operation. Fans of Wu, may see this as a role that leads the actress to more fearless, dramatic fare. Read more about Keo here: https://www.vulture.com/2019/09/how-roselyn-keos-life-inspired-the-hustlers-movie.html.

Read more about the artistry and changing demographics of the strip club experience here: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/24/style/strip-clubs.html.

Exotic Dance Activists Who Want Relevance Portrayed: 5 out of 5 poles

Feel Good Audiences/Feminists: 4 out of 5 LV handbags

Exotic Dance Club Connoisseurs: 3 out of 5 Table Top Dances

Exotic Dance Activists Who Want Grit: 2 out of 5 Stilettos