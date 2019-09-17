‘A badge of honor:’ KPD receives accreditation

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department professes to work to serve the community to the best of its ability, and now it has the accreditation to go along with that mentality.

The Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program through the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police was created about a year ago. ALEAP is headed by a commission comprised of police chiefs, city managers and more. KPD Chief Bob DeVries is its chairman.

Assessors evaluated the department via an on-site assessment Aug. 5-6. One of those assessors was Laughlin Deputy Chief Reuben Nuñez.

“The Kingman Police Department is developing a philosophy and culture that seeks excellence,” he said at the accreditation ceremony.

An ALEAP accredited agency meets or exceeds national best practices and industry standards for quality and professional delivery of efficient and effective police services, according to a KPD news release. The Kingman Police Department now falls into that camp.

KPD is one of 19 agencies that applied for the accreditation, and is among the first wave of Arizona agencies to complete what DeVries was told is a “historic” achievement. The University of Arizona Police Department and the Marana Police Department were also awarded accreditation as well on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the AACOP annual conference in Laughlin.

“Not just for the department, but for the community as a whole, it means their law enforcement agency is not only meeting but exceeding in many aspects of national best practices,” DeVries said.

Deputy Chief Evan Kunert explained receiving accreditation required KPD to prove itself compliant with 174 standards related to best practices for law enforcement. Those standards include fiscal management, use of force and incident command structure.

Kunert called the accreditation a “badge of honor.” ALEAP Program Manager Kevin Rhea will make a presentation regarding KPD’s accreditation at the Oct. 1 City Council meeting.

“We’ve taken a ground-up approach with how we conduct business on a policy and procedural level,” Kunert said. “We continually revise and review to ensure those practices -- the way that we conduct business -- remain on the forefront of the policy industry.”