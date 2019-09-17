Boat crash on Lake Havasu injures 2

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and Lake Havasu Police Department officers responded to a boat crash at approximately 10:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 near Site 5.

A 2008 Cobra 26-foot boat with eight people on board was traveling southeast on Lake Havasu, approaching Site 5, when it struck a properly marked under water peninsula that protrudes off the Arizona Shore Line.

The collision caused several subjects to be ejected into the water but all eight subjects were able to make it to shore. A male and a female suffered significant injuries, and were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The operator, Levi Brown, 33 of Murrieta, California, was arrested for two counts of operating under the influence, reckless operation of a watercraft, and seven counts of reckless endangerment.

He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

This crash is still under investigation, but alcohol and speed may be factors, deputies said.

Lake Havasu City Fire Department, River Medical Ambulances, and a Trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office