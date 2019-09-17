OFFERS
Day of Peace observance set for Saturday

The Kingman observance will be one of hundreds of International Day of Peace events across the world on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewis Kingman Dog Park, 2201 Andy Devine Ave. (Photo by Farshad 1364, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2kS3067)

The Kingman observance will be one of hundreds of International Day of Peace events across the world on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewis Kingman Dog Park, 2201 Andy Devine Ave. (Photo by Farshad 1364, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2kS3067)

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 7:26 p.m.

The Kingman observation of The International Day of Peace will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewis Kingman Dog Park, 2201 Andy Devine Ave.

This year's theme is "Climate Action For Peace."

Organizers describe the event as a “non-partisan peace rally for everyone who supports global peace.”

Activities will include speakers – a community Buddhist and an environmentalist – and on-site making and display of prayer/peace flags. There will be an open mic for brief peace comments by attendees, accompanied by peace music.

Face painting, Earth ball activities, peace button giveaways and camaraderie with fellow peace supporters is also planned.

“This event is a peace event not a partisan antiwar event since peace is an easily agreed upon global goal,” organizers said.

Participants are asked to bring “peace signs, lawn chairs and your peaceful thoughts and wishes.”

If you are unable to attend the actual event, you are asked to cease all activities for one minute at noon on Saturday to “silently send peaceful energy to our battered world.”

To find out more search for International Day of Peace online, call Chris at 928-757-4616, or email createpeace10@gmail.com.

Information provided by Day of Peace organizers

