District governor speaks to local Rotary Club
David Simmer, 5495 Rotary District governor, spoke to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club at its Sept. 13 meeting.
Simmer noted The Rotary Foundation is among the top-rated service organizations in the nation, according to a news release.
Charity Navigator, the largest independent evaluator of U.S. charities, ranked The Rotary Foundation eighth out of 8,000 charities evaluated in 2019. Charity Watch gave it an A-plus rating in November 2018, and CNBC ranked it third in its Top 10 Charities Changing the World in 2016.
According to Simmer, 785 million people world-wide lack access to clean water, and water and sanitation is among Rotary's six areas of focus.
The other areas are Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution; Disease Prevention and Treatment, Maternal and Child Health, Basic Education and Literacy, and Economic and Community Development.
Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
