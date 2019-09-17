OFFERS
Horoscopes | Sept. 18, 2019

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Birthdays: Jason Sudeikis, 44; James Marsden, 46; Jada Pinkett Smith, 48; Aisha Tyler, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be faced with pros and cons for a decision you need to make. Being practical will be less stressful, but a chance to live your dream will entice you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make decisions based on your intuition. Speak from the heart, and share your thoughts and plans with those who will be affected by the choices you make.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make today all about you, the youngsters in your life or your lover. An open and honest discussion will ward off hurt feelings and allow others the opportunity to offer suggestions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The changes you make should also benefit those who have the most significant impact on your life. Lending a helping hand, improving your living conditions or surroundings, or offering solutions that will ease stress will make a difference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make a change if it doesn’t feel right. Personal improvements, educational pursuits or sorting out differences with someone you love should be on your agenda.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reach out to someone you feel can help you make positive adjustments. Simplifying your living arrangements or making physical changes that will improve your health and lifestyle are emphasized.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t count on what someone tells you. Do your research, ask questions and go over every detail personally to avoid being shafted or misinformed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Turn your dream into a reality. With a little ingenuity and physical input, you can achieve what you set out to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on your responsibilities and doing the best job possible. It’s how you perform that will help you gain respect and the confidence of those who can help you advance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): As long as you don’t let your ego interfere with what you are trying to accomplish, you will reach your goal. A positive change at home will help you reset your priorities and objectives.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of business, and don’t worry about what others do. Be responsible for your work, and refuse to get involved in someone else’s drama.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be rewarded for something you do for others. Work alongside someone you love, and improve your relationship.

