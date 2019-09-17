Kingman airman graduates
U.S. Air Force Airman Nicholas J. Oestmann graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
He is a 2019 graduate of Lee Williams High School, Kingman.
According to an Air Force news release, the airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Oestmann is the son of Eric and Shelley Oestmann and grandson of Zelda Wright, all of Kingman.
