Tue, Sept. 17
Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors hosts movie fundraiser for Salvation Army

The Rocky Horror Picture Show opening night on January 1978 in Merced, California. (Photo by Robin Adams, General Manager, UA Cinema, Merced California, 1978. [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: September 17, 2019 7:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors is hosting a charity event by showing the 1970s horror-comedic-musical film adaptation “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a screenplay by Richard O’Brien.

Dawn Brannies, KGVAR board of directors and community outreach committee, said all the money will be donated to the Salvation Army in Kingman. Costumes are encouraged, and party packs will be sold at the event. The party packs will have newspaper, rubber gloves, confetti, rice and other items.

For those who haven’t seen the movie, Brannies said to look it up online, and watch a few videos. It’s not a family movie, he noted.

“It’s pretty mild and might insinuate things that make it uncomfortable,” she said.

The event starts at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Brenden Kingman Cinemas, 4055 Stockton Hill Road.

There are only 154 tickets available and some have already sold. Tickets can be purchased for $25 per person at the theater, KGVAR office, 1923 Kino Ave. and Diana’s Cellar Door, 414 Beale St. Tickets include a small popcorn and drink. Ages 17 and older can buy tickets, and anyone below must be accompanied by an adult.

“If it goes over well then it should be a great turn out for the Salvation Army,” she said.

Black Bridge Brewery will be hosting a pre-party and Sirens’ Café & Custom Catering will have a sandwich special for dinner the day of the event.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can call Dawn Brannies at 928-279-3706.

