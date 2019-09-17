Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors hosts movie fundraiser for Salvation Army
KINGMAN – Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors is hosting a charity event by showing the 1970s horror-comedic-musical film adaptation “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a screenplay by Richard O’Brien.
Dawn Brannies, KGVAR board of directors and community outreach committee, said all the money will be donated to the Salvation Army in Kingman. Costumes are encouraged, and party packs will be sold at the event. The party packs will have newspaper, rubber gloves, confetti, rice and other items.
For those who haven’t seen the movie, Brannies said to look it up online, and watch a few videos. It’s not a family movie, he noted.
“It’s pretty mild and might insinuate things that make it uncomfortable,” she said.
The event starts at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Brenden Kingman Cinemas, 4055 Stockton Hill Road.
There are only 154 tickets available and some have already sold. Tickets can be purchased for $25 per person at the theater, KGVAR office, 1923 Kino Ave. and Diana’s Cellar Door, 414 Beale St. Tickets include a small popcorn and drink. Ages 17 and older can buy tickets, and anyone below must be accompanied by an adult.
“If it goes over well then it should be a great turn out for the Salvation Army,” she said.
Black Bridge Brewery will be hosting a pre-party and Sirens’ Café & Custom Catering will have a sandwich special for dinner the day of the event.
Those interested in sponsoring the event can call Dawn Brannies at 928-279-3706.
- MOHAVE 911
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Not picking up shotgun shells can be costly
- Golden Valley woman sentenced in cash-filled suitcase caper
- Counting down the hours to the Mohave County Fair
- Obituary
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Prep Football: Vols-Tigers canceled due to academics
- MOHAVE 911
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- MOHAVE 911
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: