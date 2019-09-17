OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 17
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lions Club offers vision screening at health fair

The Kingman Mohave Lions Club will offer free vision screenings during the second annual Health Fair/STEM Night at Mt. Tipton School, Dolan Springs, on Thursday Sept. 19 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Mohave Lions Club)

The Kingman Mohave Lions Club will offer free vision screenings during the second annual Health Fair/STEM Night at Mt. Tipton School, Dolan Springs, on Thursday Sept. 19 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Mohave Lions Club)

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Kingman Mohave Lions Club will provide free vision screening at the Mohave County Department of Public Heath’s second annual Health Fair/STEM Night on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Mt. Tipton School, 16500 Pierce Ferry Road., Dolan Springs.

Other opportunities at the health fair include child immunizations, dental kits from United Way, a prescription drug overdose program, and tobacco education from Mohave County.

Also offered will be a nutrition and physical activity promotion, a public health emergency program, and a developmental disabilities program. STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math – will also be featured with activities in each classroom.

For more about vision screening call Danette at 928-753-4505, email lions@kingmanlions.org, or contact Mari at 602-459-2510 or mari@kingmanlions.org.

Information provided by Kingman Mohave Lions Club

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mt. Tipton book fair ends Tuesday
Author Joe Hayes to visit Dolan Springs for Read Across America week
Dolan Springs celebrates 50 years of nonprofit work
News Briefs: Sunday, July 8, 2012
Kingman Mohave Lions Club to hold Vision clinic Friday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News