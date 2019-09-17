Lions Club offers vision screening at health fair
Kingman Mohave Lions Club will provide free vision screening at the Mohave County Department of Public Heath’s second annual Health Fair/STEM Night on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Mt. Tipton School, 16500 Pierce Ferry Road., Dolan Springs.
Other opportunities at the health fair include child immunizations, dental kits from United Way, a prescription drug overdose program, and tobacco education from Mohave County.
Also offered will be a nutrition and physical activity promotion, a public health emergency program, and a developmental disabilities program. STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math – will also be featured with activities in each classroom.
For more about vision screening call Danette at 928-753-4505, email lions@kingmanlions.org, or contact Mari at 602-459-2510 or mari@kingmanlions.org.
Information provided by Kingman Mohave Lions Club
