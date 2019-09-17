At Mohave County Fair, you should have Faith

You have to be 9 years old to show animals at the Mohave County Fair. When Faith Campa, a student at Kingman Academy of Learning, turned 9, her mom, Wendy Campa, asked her daughter if she wanted to show an animal at this year’s Mohave County Fair. How about a rabbit? Or perhaps a pig?

Faith ended up showing a heifer she was taking care for a year, and a pig she had been raising for five months. The heifer was awarded Grand Champion Beef Showmanship, Grand Champion Market Steer Grand, and Champion Breeding Beef. For the pig, Faith received the Reserve Grand Champion Swine Showmanship and 1st Blue Market Swine awards.

During the summer, Faith would wake up at 5 a.m. to walk her pig in the cool weather. The exercise helps build endurance and builds strong muscles, which makes the meat leaner.

“It’s a lot of work,” Faith admitted. “I walked my animals twice a day. But you’ve got to have faith and believe. You’ve got to try and work hard.”

Another part of the show is presenting one’s showmanship skills.

“You have to drive the pig,” Faith said. “Keep his head up, keep him 10 feet away from the judges.”

One of Wendy Campa’s friends asked her: “Why do you pay so much money and spend so much time running around for your daughter to show livestock?”

“I don’t pay for my daughter’s animals, feed, equipment or her hundreds of show clothes,” she responded. “I pay for the opportunities that let my child to develop attributes that will serve her well throughout her life and give her the opportunity to bless the lives of others. I pay for the very early morning, very long and very late road trips, spending time with her talking, laughing and listening to her, the time I will never be able to replace.”

It is not only about learning how to take care of animals, Faith’s mom said. It is about accomplishing goals, practicing perseverance and discipline, building life-long friendships, learning how to be a team player, and how to deal with disappointment.

Faith’s parents have a little ranch 18 miles from Kingman on the way to Oatman. They raise cattle, “the best beef you can buy,” Faith’s grandmother advertises.

Both the pig and the heifer have been already sold. The pig was purchased by a private family, the heifer by the Hualapai Tribe.

The Daily Miner asked Faith if she will miss her animals:

“No, because I know they were made to go,” she replied calmly.

Faith will definitely consider showing animals next year, but in terms of the future, she is thinking about becoming a judge. Not that she would mind having cattle, too, like her parents.

And the fair? Yes, she had fun. She rode couple of rides, but got sick pretty quickly. Favorite fair food?

“Ice cream.”