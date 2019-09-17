Motorcycle operator sustains serious injuries in Monday collision

KINGMAN – The driver of a motorcycle who reportedly couldn’t avoid crashing into a truck when it turned in front of his 1994 Harley Davidson near Harrison Street the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 16 was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

At around 2 p.m., a 2016 Dodge truck driven by a 63-year-old Mohave Valley man was headed northbound on Harrison Street before turning left in front of the motorcycle, reports the Kingman Police Department. The motorcycle was being driven by a 29-year-old Kingman man.

The motorcycle operator was unable to avoid the truck and crashed into its right, front side. He sustained serious injuries to his leg and was transported to KRMC.

The driver of the truck was cited for an unsafe turn. The cause of the crash is believed to be inattention, and alcohol is not suspected to be involved.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department