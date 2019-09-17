OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 17
Obituary | Danny David Dunn

Danny David Dunn

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 5:35 p.m.

Danny David Dunn, age 67, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Born May 3, 1952 in Akron, Ohio, Danny was the son of Gloria Neal Dunn and the late Harold Edgar Dunn. Danny owned and operated his own constructions company. He was a graduate of KHS Class of 1971.

His first love was racing. He started bracket racing at the age of 16. He worked his way all the way to the top fuel division. He owned and operated the Wilkesboro Raceway Park.

Danny developed a love of flying. He would fly almost every day. In addition to his father, Danny was preceded in death by his sister; Deborah Bradley.

In addition to his mother; he is also survived by two daughters; Tracy Dunn Mulkey (husband Jason) and Reina Dawn Dunn, two grandchildren; Luke Mulkey and Madison Dunn, ex-wife; Ramona Helsley Dunn, nephews; Danny Bradley (Danielle) and Toby Bradley, niece; Lisa Helton (Todd). He is also survived by numerous other relatives and childhood friends, including Pat (Candy) Mullen Lamb.

A memorial service honoring Danny was held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in North Carolina.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home at P.O. Box 2777, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com

