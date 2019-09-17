Rants and Raves | September 18, 2019
Cats – Mohave County considers cats free roaming and believe me that is just what these cats. They free roam all over private property and leave feces in the yard and walkways. The other concern is the toxic spraying from cats.
Trump’s ‘love’ for the troops not backed by his actions – When are conservatives going to realize that the president’s actions don’t support our nation’s military? It seems like more and more we are seeing how a totalitarian regime behaves.
Kingman Main Street puts downtown on the map – Super! Kingman Main Street is deserving of a lot of praise in the effort to bring Kingman into the 21st century.
Local businesses challenged to decorate for Andy Week – Great job, Chamber of Commerce. We support you 100%.
Flowers: Kavanaugh hearings still offer a warning a year later – Ms. Flowers clearly has never had such an experience. If she had, she might realize that most women don’t come forward because too often their abusers are treated like the victims. Kavanaugh comported himself with such arrogance. It was disgraceful.
County supervisors to hold rare meeting in Lake Havasu City – Ron Gould must be tired of facing the consequences of his poor choices and backward ways! Unfortunately, changing the place doesn’t make the board members better supervisors or give them integrity. Their silence on issues of BIAS is deafening.
John Micek: Trump doesn’t like military – Blah, blah, blah. Sounds to me like another Trump nonsupporter. See I can be a nonaggressive conservative.
Mohave County Supervisors OK new animal shelter – Do you agree with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ vote to build an animal shelter on Burbank by the library, Centennial Park, KAOL campuses, commercial and residential areas in the middle of the Kingman growth? If not, speak up!
- MOHAVE 911
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Not picking up shotgun shells can be costly
- Golden Valley woman sentenced in cash-filled suitcase caper
- Counting down the hours to the Mohave County Fair
- Obituary
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Prep Football: Vols-Tigers canceled due to academics
- MOHAVE 911
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- MOHAVE 911
- Las Vegas teacher arrested in MCSO sting operation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: