Rants and Raves | September 18, 2019

Cats – Mohave County considers cats free roaming and believe me that is just what these cats. They free roam all over private property and leave feces in the yard and walkways. The other concern is the toxic spraying from cats.

Trump’s ‘love’ for the troops not backed by his actions – When are conservatives going to realize that the president’s actions don’t support our nation’s military? It seems like more and more we are seeing how a totalitarian regime behaves.

Kingman Main Street puts downtown on the map – Super! Kingman Main Street is deserving of a lot of praise in the effort to bring Kingman into the 21st century.

Local businesses challenged to decorate for Andy Week – Great job, Chamber of Commerce. We support you 100%.

Flowers: Kavanaugh hearings still offer a warning a year later – Ms. Flowers clearly has never had such an experience. If she had, she might realize that most women don’t come forward because too often their abusers are treated like the victims. Kavanaugh comported himself with such arrogance. It was disgraceful.

County supervisors to hold rare meeting in Lake Havasu City – Ron Gould must be tired of facing the consequences of his poor choices and backward ways! Unfortunately, changing the place doesn’t make the board members better supervisors or give them integrity. Their silence on issues of BIAS is deafening.

John Micek: Trump doesn’t like military – Blah, blah, blah. Sounds to me like another Trump nonsupporter. See I can be a nonaggressive conservative.

Mohave County Supervisors OK new animal shelter – Do you agree with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ vote to build an animal shelter on Burbank by the library, Centennial Park, KAOL campuses, commercial and residential areas in the middle of the Kingman growth? If not, speak up!