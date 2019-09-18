Chamber announces Andy Award finalists

OFFERS
Originally Published: September 18, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the list of nominees and finalists for this year’s Andy Awards, celebrating those exceptional individuals, businesses and organizations making positive impacts on their community.

The weeklong celebration begins with a dinner slated for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Aside from eating food provided by Dambar and Steakhouse, people can attend to witness this year’s winners receive their awards.

Educator sponsored by Chicago Title

Howard Jones, John Hansen and Starr Jensen are the category’s finalists.

Organization sponsored by Mohave State Bank

Healing Hooves, Golden Valley Realtors Association and The Kingsmen comprise the finalists. VFW Post 3516 was also nominated.

Public Service sponsored by JM Eagle

Lori Grant, Brennan Cassidy and Kingman Police Department Chief Bob DeVries are this year’s finalists. Starr Jensen and Linda Mulhall were also nominated.

Young Professional sponsored by The Kingsmen

Finalists include Sara Roddy and Jordan “Bree” Alter.

Student sponsored by Taco Bell

Teagan Mosby is the lone finalist for this category.

Citizen sponsored by Desert Mountain Security

Finalist include Cherish Sammeli, Jim Hinckley and Chief Bob DeVries. Deanna Laycock, Michelle Escoffier and Dan Louden were nominated as well.

Business sponsored by Mission Bank

Finalists are Hooch’s, Anderson Ford and Diana’s Cellar Door.

Lifetime Achiever sponsored by UniSource Energy Services

Chief Bob DeVries, Jim Hinckley and Dora Manley are Lifetime Achiever finalists. Also nominated was Edie Venable.

Most improved commercial property sponsored by TR Orr, Inc.

Bloom Hair and Beauty Bar.

Tickets for the dinner cost $25 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the chamber office, 405 E. Beale St. Each nominee receives two tickets to the dinner. This year’s Divine Sponsor is UniSource Energy Services.

