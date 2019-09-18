City, property owners could partner for downtown facelift

KINGMAN – Downtown Kingman has received much attention in recent months, and now Council wants to utilize a program that would see the City and commercial property owners partner to give downtown structures a facelift.

The City of Kingman already has $20,000 set aside in the 2019-2020 budget for the Façade Improvement Program. The idea of the program is to improve the exterior appearance of street-facing commercial structures within a particular area. For Kingman, that area would be downtown from First through 10th streets and portions of Andy Devine Avenue.

“The intent of the Façade Improvement Program is to stimulate revitalization and private sector capital investment by proactively addressing deteriorating property conditions and encouraging improvement which increases economic vitality,” explained City Planner Sylvia Shaffer to Council on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Potential benefits Shaffer noted include attracting more customers downtown, potentially increasing sales and improving the overall look of the area.

The City would match property owners wanting to participate in the program up to a maximum of $5,000. For example, an applicant who submits for $1,000 in façade improvements, which is the minimum amount, could be matched by Kingman in the amount of $4,000.

The program would be managed by the Planning and Economic Development Department, which would review applications on a monthly basis and approve them on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The matter was discussed in work session and some details still need to be fleshed out before Council casts a vote. However, councilmembers were excited about the proposal. When the time comes, business and property owners sharing Council’s excitement will follow a strict application process.

They will submit an application that includes the proposed renovation, three contractor bids, a site plan and permission from the property owner to engage in the project. From there, staff will review the application. If all goes well, the business owner will then receive a notice to proceed.

Reimbursement can occur once the applicant obtains the required building permits and staff inspects the completed improvements. The applicant would submit copies of bills from the renovation, which must be completed within six months of the applications’ approval, before being reimbursed.

Eligible improvements include exterior painting, cleaning and façade repair; plants and landscaping; awnings and canopies, doors and windows, façade and display window lighting; trim, metal work and other decorative elements.

New building construction, roof repairs, security systems, and parking lot paving and striping are examples of ineligible improvements. Improvements that can’t be seen from the public right-of-way wouldn’t make the cut, either.