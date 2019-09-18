Contract for phase 2 of Alamo Dam repairs to be awarded this month

Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers drained more than 9 billion gallons of water from Alamo Lake into the Bill Williams River. Now, the Corps is planning phase two of a project that will give long-needed repair to the 50-year-old structure near Wenden.

According to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week, contractors will be tasked with making repairs to the dam’s sill, which has suffered wear throughout the dam’s decades of use. Once the sill is repaired, phase three will require the replacement of the facility’s bulkhead gate.

The project will be awarded this month, Corps officials said, and construction equipment will be staged near the main boat ramp area of the lake for the duration. Two barges, a crane, two boats and work trucks will be fielded during the repair efforts.

The release of water from Alamo Dam into Bill Williams River last March was a necessary measure to perform maintenance on the dam structure, once Alamo Lake’s elevation was lowered to safe levels for divers and construction crews. This year’s maintenance will be the first maintenance effort at Alamo Dam since the dam’s construction. According to previous statements by Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Dave Palmer, officials are hoping to make such maintenance a regular occurrence, to be scheduled once every five to ten years.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department initially sued to postpone the Army Corps’ planned flush of Alamo Dam last year, for fear that fish spawning pools could be endangered by lowered water levels in Alamo Lake. Now, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, Corps officials are teaming with AZGFD and the Arizona State Parks Department to create habitats for sport fish that would not be impacted by fluctuations in the lake’s elevation.

The Corps is exploring floating wetland mats, anchored by roots on the lake bottom to provide a potential habitat for sport fish, birds and insects, the Army Corps said this week. The Corps is asking for volunteers in its effort to create such habitats to protect Alamo Lake’s fish. Anyone who is interested in volunteering can find out more by emailing AlamoDamSPL@usace.army.mil.

The Army Corps also announced this week that solar panels have been installed at the Alamo Dam’s maintenance facility to increase the project’s sustainability. The panels have been connected to the Arizona Power Service grid this summer, and provide the facility with 3.6 kilowatts of power at peak performance.

Repairs to Alamo Dam are expected to be completed by this fall or early winter. A draft version of the agency’s Environmental Impact Statement for Alamo Dam will be available for public review in early 2020, according to Corps officials.